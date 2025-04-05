Teenage boy dies after being hit by car while crossing the road

A 15-year-old boy has died after being hit by a car while crossing the road.

The collision, which involved a black Volkswagen Golf GTI, occurred close to a McDonald’s restaurant in Bradford Road, Eccleshill, near Bradford, at around 10.45pm on Friday, West Yorkshire Police said.

The boy was taken to hospital by emergency services but died shortly after midnight.

The driver, a 35-year-old man, stopped at the scene and was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and a suspected drug-driving offence, and remains in custody, the force said.

Detective Inspector Paul Conroy said: “A number of inquiries remain ongoing into this very serious incident which has resulted in a 15-year-old male tragically losing his life.

“We are working to support his parents and are appealing for any witnesses to the collision or anyone who saw the black VW Golf or teenager just prior to the collision taking place.

“We would also like to speak with anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage which may assist inquiries.”

Anyone with information has been asked to contact 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat referencing police log 2225 of April 4.