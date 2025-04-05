Single ticket-holder scoops £7.3m lottery jackpot

One ticket-holder has won the £7.3 million Lotto jackpot by matching all six main numbers, the National Lottery operator has said.

The winning numbers in Saturday night’s draw were 10, 26, 33, 53, 57, 59, and the bonus number was 18.

Set of balls 5 and draw machine Guinevere were used.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said: “We have some great news – one lucky ticket-holder has won tonight’s £7.3 million Lotto jackpot.

“What a way to start the month for this lucky Lotto player.

“Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are tonight’s lucky winner.”

No players matched five of the six main numbers and the bonus to win a million pounds.

The Lotto HotPicks jackpot was missed as no players matched five of the five numbers, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto.

The £500,000 Thunderball jackpot was also missed.

Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot will be an estimated £2 million, Allwyn said.