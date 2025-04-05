Labour suspends MP after arrest on suspicion of rape

Labour has suspended MP and mayor Dan Norris after he was arrested on suspicion of sexual offences against a girl and rape.

The party confirmed on Saturday night that it had suspended Norris, 65, after being informed of his arrest.

The MP for North East Somerset and Hanham has also lost the party whip in the House of Commons.

Avon and Somerset Police said that a man in his 60s was arrested on Friday and has subsequently been released on conditional bail.

In a statement, the force said: “In December 2024, we received a referral from another police force relating to alleged non-recent child sex offences having been committed against a girl.

“Most of the offences are alleged to have occurred in the 2000s but we’re also investigating an alleged offence of rape from the 2020s.

“An investigation, led by officers within Operation Bluestone, our dedicated rape and serious sexual assault investigation team, remains ongoing and at an early stage.

“The victim is being supported and given access to any specialist help or support she needs.

“A man, aged in his 60s, was arrested on Friday (April 4) on suspicion of sexual offences against a girl (under the Sexual Offences Act 1956), rape (under the Sexual Offences Act 2003), child abduction and misconduct in a public office. He’s been released on conditional bail for enquiries to continue.”

A party spokesperson said on Saturday: “Dan Norris MP was immediately suspended by the Labour Party upon being informed of his arrest.

“We cannot comment further while the police investigation is ongoing.”

A spokesman for the animal welfare charity League Against Cruel Sports said Norris had also stepped down from his role as its chairman.

Norris was re-elected last year, having previously been in Parliament from 1997 to 2010 representing the seat of Wansdyke.

Norris, whose arrest was first reported by the Sun on Sunday and Mail on Sunday, has also been West of England mayor since 2021 but is due to step down ahead of May’s local elections.

He served as a junior minister under Gordon Brown and was an assistant whip under Tony Blair.