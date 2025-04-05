Labour suspend Dan Norris MP after ‘being informed of his arrest’
The MP for North East Somerset and Hanham has also lost the party whip in the House of Commons.
By contributor Caitlin Doherty, Deputy Political Editor
Labour has suspended MP Dan Norris after “being informed of his arrest”, a party spokesperson said.
A party spokesperson said on Saturday: “Dan Norris MP was immediately suspended by the Labour Party upon being informed of his arrest.
“We cannot comment further while the police investigation is ongoing.”