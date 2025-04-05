Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in lake in London park

A teenager has died after he “got into difficulty” in a lake in south-east London, police said

Officers and paramedics were called to Beckenham Place Park in Lewisham shortly after 3pm on Friday.

The Metropolitan Police said on Saturday that the search for the 15-year-old had been stopped after a boy was found on Friday night.

The force originally said the boy was 16 have since confirmed he was 15.

Specialist diving teams, ambulance crews and firefighters assisted in the search, the force said.

“A boy was recovered from the lake at around 10.42pm on Friday April 4,” a Met spokesperson said.

“He was taken to hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead. His death is being treated as unexpected but not believed to be suspicious.”

The boy’s family have been made aware and are being supported, the force said.

Officers removed police tape around the lake on Saturday morning and have left the scene.