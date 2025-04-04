Planning application for Cumbria coal mine dropped after legal setbacks

The company behind a proposed development for the UK’s first coal mine in 30 years has withdrawn its planning application.

The Government confirmed on Friday that West Cumbria Mining (WCM) withdrew its application for the site near Whitehaven after years of legal and regulatory setbacks.

Then-housing secretary Michael Gove first granted planning permission for the new underground mine and associated development in December 2022.

But the High Court quashed planning permission in September after a legal challenge by Friends of the Earth and South Lakes Action on Climate Change (SLACC).

Days after the decision, the UK’s coal watchdog refused to grant underground coal mining licences for the development.

It recently fell to Housing Secretary Angela Rayner to redetermine the case, with the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government asking the main parties to make new representations to inform the decision.

(Jonathan Salariya/Friends of the Earth)

But during this process, WCM withdrew its planning application, the Government said.

A Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government spokesperson said: “West Cumbria Mining has withdrawn its application for a coal mine at Whitehaven and the government will have no further role in this case.”

It comes after Britain became the first major economy to stop burning coal for power in October, as the last coal-fired power station at Ratcliffe-on-Soar, Nottinghamshire, closed.

In November, the Government confirmed that legislation would be introduced to restrict the future licensing of new coal mines as part of its plans to phase out the fossil fuel.

Tony Bosworth, climate campaigner at Friends of the Earth, said: “We’re delighted this long-running saga has finally drawn to a close. Congratulations to all the brilliant local campaigners who fought so powerfully to stop this mine.

“The previous government should never have given the green light for this highly polluting and unnecessary coal mine in the first place – and West Cumbria Mining should have pulled the plug on it last year when planning permission was comprehensively quashed and coal licences were refused.

“The focus must now switch to ensuring local people get the green jobs they so urgently need – areas like West Cumbria have been left behind for far too long.”

The PA news agency has contacted WCM for comment.