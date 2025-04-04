Man remanded over murder of pensioner in Co Tyrone

A man has been remanded in custody after being charged with the murder of a pensioner in Co Tyrone.

Adam Krzan, 71, died after being found with serious injuries at a flat in the Corrainey Park area of Dungannon on February 27.

Ryan Patrick Martin Kerr, 33, of Derrylattinee Road in Dungannon has been charged with murder, as well as robbery and going equipped for burglary.

(PSNI/PA)

He appeared before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning, and indicated that he understood the charges after they were read.

Kerr is accused of the murder of Mr Krzan on February 27, 2025, and also of robbing him of monies and being armed with a knife.

A detective sergeant told the court they believed they could connect the accused to the charges.

A defence lawyer said no application for bail would be made at that time.

District Judge Francis Rafferty set the next hearing date for May 2.