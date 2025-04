Man and woman set to appear in court over damage to Trump’s golf course

A 33-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman are set to appear in court after being arrested and charged in connection with damage caused to one of US President Donald Trump’s Scottish golf courses.

Police Scotland said the woman was arrested in Leeds and the man was arrested in Wakefield on Friday.

The charges come after Kieran Robson, 33, appeared in Ayr Sheriff Court on Monday charged with maliciously damaging Mr Trump’s Turnberry golf course in South Ayrshire.

Donald Trump playing golf at his Turnberry course in South Ayrshire in 2023 (PA)

Robson, of Galashiels in the Scottish Borders, made no plea during the brief hearing and was committed for further examination and released on bail pending a further court appearance.

The 55-year-old woman and 33-year-old man are both expected to appear at Ayr Sheriff Court on Monday April 7.

Police were called to Trump Turnberry on Maidens Road at about 4.40am on March 8.

Red paint was sprayed on the clubhouse at the 800-acre resort and damage was also caused to the greens.

A 75-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman previously arrested as part of the investigation have since been released pending further inquiries.