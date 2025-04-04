Industrial estate blaze not thought to be suspicious – police

Police have said they do not believe there is anything suspicious about a blaze at an industrial estate which left six people needing hospital treatment.

Firefighters were called to the scene in Cumbernauld on Tuesday and left on Friday after making the area safe.

A total of six appliances were sent to the site at the Blairlinn Industrial Estate on Mid Road on Tuesday where they found a single-storey building “well alight”.

Six men, aged between 20 and 66, were taken to hospital where they were treated for non-serious injuries.

Emergency services at the scene of the fire in Cumbernauld (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said two of the men suffered burns while four were treated for smoke inhalation.

Police on Friday said that the multi-agency response has now concluded.

A police spokesperson said: “Extensive inquiries have been carried out to establish the cause of the fire, and there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”

Nearby business properties, which had been evacuated, have reopened and local residents are no longer being advised to keep windows and doors closed.

An SFRS spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 2.35pm on Tuesday April 1 to reports of a building fire at Mid Road, Blairlinn Industrial Estate, Cumbernauld.

“Operations control initially mobilised two appliances to the scene and, on arrival, firefighters found one single-storey building well alight.

“A further four appliances, two high-reach appliances and specialist resources were mobilised to support firefighting crews.

“Six casualties were passed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service. Crews left the scene at 2.50pm on Friday April 4 after ensuring the area was made safe.”