FTSE 100 suffers worst day of trading since pandemic in Trump tariffs fallout

The UK’s FTSE 100 index has plummeted in its worst day of trading since the start of the pandemic, ending a punishing week for global financial markets.

Trading has been hammered in the aftermath of Donald Trump unveiling his full range of import taxes on countries around the world.

London’s top stock market index shed 419.75 points, or 4.95%, to close at 8,054.98.

It marks the biggest single-day decline since March 2020, when the index lost more than 600 points in one day.

(PA Graphics)

All but one stock on the FTSE 100 fell on Friday, with Rolls-Royce, banks and miners among those to suffer the sharpest losses.

Analysts for AJ Bell estimated that about 4.9 trillion US dollars (£3.8 trillion) had been wiped off the value of the global stock market since the US president announced his tariffs on Wednesday evening.

“China’s retaliation to Trump’s latest round of tariffs means that both sides are not backing down.

“It caps off a horrible week for financial markets and dragged share prices even lower,” AJ Bell investment analyst Dan Coatsworth said.

“The escalation in tariffs is bad for US companies who buy goods from China, and vice versa, because their costs will go up.

“It’s also bad for the world in general as we now have a repeat of the heightened geopolitical tensions between the US and China which dominated Trump’s first term in office.

New cars at Royal Portbury Docks in North Somerset (Ben Birchall/PA)

“The rapid pullback in stocks and shares over the past few days has put a dent in people’s investments, including those in the US who were meant to have benefited from Trump’s actions.

“Instead, his tactics have caused shockwaves in every corner of the world.”

Wall Street was also facing another punishing day of trading on Friday, with US stocks tumbling after both the S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes suffered their worst days since 2020.

The S&P 500, which tracks the country’s leading listed companies, was sliding by about 4% to 5,179 when European markets closed.

This took the index down to its lowest level since August last year.

The Dow Jones, which tracks 30 large US companies, had also plunged 3.6%, while the technology-focused Nasdaq index was also dropping about 3.6%.