Blaze which killed three people including girl, four, not suspicious – police

A fire at a historic former station house which killed three people, including a four-year-old girl and her mother, did not start in suspicious circumstances, police have concluded.

Emergency services were called to the large blaze at a property in Beswick Close, off Station Road, in Rushton, near Kettering, Northamptonshire, at around 10.30pm on March 28.

Emma Conn, 30, and her four-year-old daughter Mayci Fox, both from Desborough, Northamptonshire, and 23-year-old Louie Thorn, from Rushton, were named as the victims but formal identification has not yet taken place.

Ms Conn and Mayci were both killed in the fire (Family handout/PA)

A police presence remained near the scene for the following days while floral tributes, cards and toys were left for the victims.

A 54-year-old man from Kettering was arrested on suspicion of murder, but was released the following day and will face no further action.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell, of East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “In any case where there is an unexpected death, it is essential that all reasonable lines of inquiry are followed to ensure a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances.

“Whilst on this occasion an arrest was made, this should never be seen as a sign of guilt, but as a measure that gives the police the opportunity to secure evidence that might otherwise be lost.

“It became clear in the hours that followed this tragic incident that the person arrested was not guilty of any offences and that this was a non-suspicious fire.

“They were released with no further action, and officers have been deployed to provide support during this difficult time.

“In the wake of this tragedy, our thoughts and condolences remain firmly with the families and friends of Louie, Mayci and Emma.

23-year-old Mr Thorn was ‘the purest of souls’ according to his mother (Family handout/PA)

“I hope that knowing there are no suspicious circumstances can bring them some small comfort, with a full examination of what happened now in the hands of the coroner’s court.

“The outpouring of grief has shown just how many lives they all touched and illustrates the very best of our communities who have really pulled together to honour and remember them.”

The force said a file will be passed to Northamptonshire Coroner’s Office, with the inquests expected to be opened next week.

The “heartbroken” family of the mother and daughter described them as “two peas in a pod” in a statement released by police on Wednesday.

Mayci’s father said: “Mayci Marion Georgina Fox arrived in the world in a last-minute rush, starting the way she meant to go on, as a whirlwind.”

Mr Thorn’s mother said the 23-year-old was “too pure for this world”.