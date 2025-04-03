What the papers say – April 3

The papers on Thursday are led by US President Donald Trump announcing “reciprocal tariffs” on trading partners.

The Guardian, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and The Times report Mr Trump confirmed sweeping import levies on countries across the world – including a 10% tariff on US imports of UK goods – as he hailed America’s “declaration of economic independence”.

The Daily Mail leads with Mr Trump’s comments that the US economy had been “looted, pillaged, raped and plundered… by friend and foe” as he vowed to end what he called the “unilateral policy of economic surrender” to “foreign scavengers”.

Mr Trump’s announcement will impact trade around the world, according to the i Paper and Daily Mirror.

Elsewhere, the Financial Times reports the UK is leading the charge for a European fund to help the continent’s military rearmament.

Heathrow bosses had been warned twice about threats to the airport’s power supply in the days before a fire forced it to close for a day, according to the Metro.