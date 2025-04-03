Tariffs could bring ‘devastating impacts’ to Irish drinks sector, group warns

New US tariffs could bring “devastating impacts” to the spirits sector, according to the Irish Whiskey Association.

The US represents 41% of Irish drink exports every year, with the total value of the market calculated at 865 million euro annually.

In a statement, it highlighted a 450% growth in the combined US and EU spirits sector under a tariff-free regime between 1997 and 2018.

It said: “Our high-quality jobs cannot be reshored or repatriated to the US. Our sectors are truly interconnected.

“There are many examples of EU and US distillers working together in developing portfolios, operating facilities, creating additional jobs and new investments in both jurisdictions.

“The EU and US spirits sector is the best-in-class model for reciprocal, zero-for-zero tariff trade.”

The representative body said the industry has surmounted challenges in the past and will continue to engage with the Irish Government and the EU to secure supportive measures.

It said: “We encourage both the EU and US to work together in good faith in seeking an agreement which will avoid tariffs and the devastating impact they may have.

“We hope that this spirit of co-operation, collaboration and conviviality can help contribute to an eventual resolution to trade disputes.”

Mr Trump advised companies who did not want tariffs implemented on their goods to “build your product right here in America”.

He predicted he would receive calls from foreign leaders looking for exemptions and advised that they should terminate their own tariffs, and start buying “tens of millions of dollars” of US goods.