Police name pedestrian hit by car as murder investigation continues

A pedestrian whose death is being treated as murder after he was struck by a car has been named by police.

Arlind Xhokola, aged 26 and from London, died at the scene near Momples Road in Harlow, Essex Police said.

The collision happened at around 5.30pm on Saturday.

The force said that 50-year-old Jeremy Heath, from Ladyshot in Harlow, has been charged with murder.

Essex Police said officers are continuing to explore the possibility that the fatal collision is connected to the robbery of a Ford Fiesta in nearby Pennymead, Harlow, at around 4pm on Saturday.

In a tribute released through police, Mr Xhokola’s family said he was a “friendly, supportive” man who was “easy-going”.

“Arlind wanted to help everyone,” they said.

“Friends and family counted on him for help and support.

“He was a mellow, relaxed and patient man.

“He was respected and loved by many and will be missed.”

His girlfriend, who police did not name, described him as a “lovely person and family-oriented since a very young age”.

“Arlind was working in construction to help his family and he was always telling me that he wanted to create a family,” she said.

Heath, who is also charged with possessing a bladed article in a public place, appeared before Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Chelmsford Crown Court for a preliminary hearing on Thursday.

Police said four more arrests have been made in connection with the case and detectives are not currently seeking anyone else.

On Tuesday, three men from Harlow were arrested.

Two, aged 39 and 50, will be questioned on suspicion of robbery and murder and remain in police custody.

The third, aged 42, was questioned on suspicion of assisting an offender and has since been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

A fourth man, aged 37 and from Harlow, was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of robbery and murder.

He remains in custody.

Detective Inspector James Holmes, senior investigating officer, said: “This was a complex incident and it’s taken time, patience and hard work from my team, together with officers and staff across the force, to reach this stage.

“A number of key arrests have been made and I can confirm we’re not currently seeking anyone else in connection with our investigation.

“We’re determined to establish what took place that day and why, both to get answers for the family of a man who has lost his life, and for the people of Harlow who are understandably concerned.

“I would like to thank the many people who have reached out to us to help us with our inquiries and I would continue to call on anyone with concerns, or information, to get in touch.

“There are a number of ways to do so, but the simplest is through a dedicated online portal set up specifically for this investigation.”

Find the online portal here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020125R42-PO2