Police hope DNA advances will crack case of baby found dead at lake 30 years ago

Police hope advances in DNA profiling will help solve the mystery of a newborn baby girl who was found dead at a lake three decades ago.

The child, who was named “Baby April”, was found wrapped in a Kleenex tissue bag inside a carrier bag by a couple walking alongside Singleton Lake in Ashford, Kent, on April 3 1995.

Police have been unable to identify her parents or any relatives, and are launching a review of the case to mark the 30th anniversary of the discovery.

The crime scene in 1995 (Kent Police)

DI Keith Neiles, of Kent Police, said: “This is a horrific case of a newborn baby girl being killed and discarded in a lake.

“I have no doubt someone out there has information in relation to this case, and now that three decades have passed, it has to be the time to do the right thing and come forward, so that we can get justice for April.

“Advances in forensic science, particularly familial DNA, now give us an even better chance of establishing who her parents are.

“We urge the mother of April to come forward now, rather than we come to you.”

April weighed 7lbs when she was found, and her date of birth was estimated to have been between March 25 and April 3.

Police at the time believed she died of asphyxiation as her body showed signs that she had been prevented from breathing.

The baby’s body was exhumed at Bybrook Cemetery, in Ashford, in May 2011 to get a full DNA profile, but the new sample did not lead to any major breakthroughs and the case remains unsolved.