Pensioner ‘delighted’ after hawk that attacked him is finally caught

A man who was treated in hospital after being attacked by a hawk which terrorised a Home Counties village said he is “delighted” it has been caught.

Jim Hewitt, 75, from Flamstead, Hertfordshire, vowed he “won’t get beaten by a poxy bird” after the bird swooped on him as he went to get milk and a newspaper on Wednesday.

The next day the Harris’s hawk was captured by village resident Steve Harris who said he caught the bird in a cage in his garden.

Villagers have suffered months of attacks by the bird of prey with the severity and number reportedly on the rise.

Mr Harris told Channel 5 News: “It basically just chased me into the garden in the heat. It’s just working its way down towards me.

“Luckily, I had a cage that we’ve been using to try and toss it in… I just had this cage open up and kind of was blocking it getting to me and then, when it got close enough, I just basically threw this cage onto it.”

Mr Hewitt, who was left soaked in blood after the attack, told the PA news agency he was relieved the situation had not escalated.

He joked: “I’m delighted we are not going to be invaded.

“I had to be careful and cautious – the sensible thing was to drive to the shop, but I won’t get beaten by a poxy bird.

“I’m relieved that it’s been caught and not had to be put to death or shot.

“And I’m even more relieved that a child isn’t going to get hurt.

“It was hanging around by the school and my biggest fear was that someone would walk out and get set upon.”