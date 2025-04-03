Martyn’s Law given royal assent to officially become statute

Legislation providing greater protection to help prevent and reduce the harm of terror attacks at event venues has officially become law.

The Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025, known as Martyn’s Law, will compel all UK venues expecting 200 or more people to be on site to prepare for the event of a terror attack after it received royal assent on Thursday, the Home Office said.

Larger premises expected to host 800 people or more would also have to take steps to reduce their vulnerability to an assault, such as CCTV, bag searches or vehicle checks.

Figen Murray, who campaigned for the law change in memory of her 29-year-old son Martyn Hett, met with Sir Keir Starmer at Downing Street to mark the occasion as the Prime Minister expressed a “debt of gratitude” for her work, the Home Office said.

Mr Hett and 21 other people were killed in the Manchester Arena bombing at the end of an Ariana Grande concert in May 2017.

Ms Murray completed a 200-mile walk from Manchester Arena to Downing Street and delivered a letter to then-prime minister Rishi Sunak in May last year as part of her campaign.

The Bill was eventually laid before Parliament in September.

The Prime Minister said: “Today is a landmark moment for our security as my Government delivers on its promise to introduce Martyn’s Law and better protect the public from terrorism.

“Figen’s courage and determination in the face of such unimaginable loss is truly humbling, and it is thanks to her campaigning that Martyn’s Law means her son’s legacy will live on forever.

“Security is the foundation of our plan for change and the first duty of any Government. Martyn’s Law will ensure everyone can enjoy public events more safely and ensure venues across the country have clear, practical measures in place to protect people.”

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “Martyn’s Law will significantly strengthen public safety across our country, I’d like to thank Figen Murray for her tireless work to make this law a reality.

“This Government is securing Britain’s future through the plan for change and, as the eighth anniversary of the attack approaches, this new law delivers upon the lessons from the Manchester Arena Inquiry to keep people safe.”

The Security Industry Authority (SIA) will take on the role as regulator for the legislation, the Home Office said.

The Act will not come into force for at least two years to allow the SIA’s new function to be established and give those responsible sufficient time to understand their new obligations and plan ahead.