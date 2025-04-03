Lidl trials click and collect on ‘middle aisle’ deals

Lidl is to trial a click and collect service to allow its loyalty members a first chance to reserve its “middle aisle” products.

In a test of the scheme’s popularity, the discounter will give customers the option of reserving a Parkside Robot Lawnmower between April 7 and April 13 through the Lidl Plus app.

Customers will be able to select their preferred store for collection between April 16 and April 19.

The mower will go on sale in stores on April 24.

Lidl GB chief customer officer Jassine Ouali said: “We’re always exploring bold new ways to enhance our customers’ shopping experience and are pleased to be in a position where we can bring this latest trial to life.

“We know how popular our Middle of Lidl deals are, and this trial will give our Lidl Plus customers the chance to secure a must-have item before it hits the shelves.

“We can’t wait to see how our customers respond.”

Lidl Plus launched in 2020 and now has more than 100 million users globally, according to the supermarket.

Alongside the lawnmower, shoppers will also be able to secure the Parkside Robot Lawnmower Garage, a weather-proof docking station to house the lawnmower while it is not in use.

Lidl, like fellow discounter Aldi, has found its middle aisle deals on products that can range from air fryers to ski clothing and hot tubs to camping and gym equipment to be hugely popular with British shoppers.

Both discounters advertise the often-seasonal “special buy” product lines as on sale for a limited time only at low prices, with Aldi using the slogan “When it’s gone, it’s gone.”