What the papers say – April 2

Donald Trump’s tariff blitz dominates headlines across Wednesday’s newspapers.

The Times, the Independent and the i Paper say the US president is expected to hit the UK with a raft of tariffs, which will come into immediate effect.

However, the Daily Telegraph says Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is preparing a number of economic concessions in an attempt to persuade Mr Trump to spare the UK from his “liberation day” trade crackdown.

Among the concessions, according to The Guardian, would be a significant tax cut for US technology companies.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times says scared investors are pouring into gold funds at the highest rate since the pandemic amid US tariff concerns.

The Daily Mirror splashes on fears 25,000 car industry jobs could be lost in the tariff campaign.

And the Daily Mail warns that tariffs could trigger a fresh crisis for Chancellor Rachel Reeves, who delivered her spring economic statement last week.

Metro leads on a Chinese student convicted of drugging and raping 10 women, as dozens more come forward with their own allegations.