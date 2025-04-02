UK’s biggest police force to axe 1,700 officers and staff despite funding boost

The UK’s biggest police force will cut 1,700 officers and staff, despite receiving funding increases from central and local government.

The Metropolitan Police said it also needs to axe services including the Royal Parks Police, a decision described by one council leader as a “huge mistake”.

Scotland Yard admitted the move to plug the £260 million budget shortfall would put an “extraordinary stretch” on its staff.

Richmond Council expressed deep disappointment over the decision to cut the Royal Parks Police (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

A spokesperson for the force, which currently has more than 33,200 police officers and 11,300 staff, said: “We are very grateful for the additional funding we have received from the Mayor’s Office for Policing and Crime (MOPAC) and the Home Office.

“While this new funding decreases our original funding gap from £450 million, it leaves us with a £260 million shortfall and we will have to make substantial tough choices, reducing our size by over 1,700 officers, staff and PCSOs and therefore our services.

“This places an extraordinary stretch on our dedicated men and women.

“The Commissioner is incredibly grateful and humbled by what they achieve with increased demand and a rapidly shrinking Met.

“Over the coming months, we will be working with the Home Office, Mayor and MOPAC through the Spending Review to put the Met on a financial footing which enables a sustainable workforce plan.”

Richmond Council expressed deep disappointment over the decision to cut the Royal Parks Police, and said it raised serious concerns about the future safety of Richmond Park, Bushy Park and other green spaces in London.

Officers in the dedicated unit, which has patrolled the capital’s 17 royal parks since 2004, have “specialist training and experience”, the council said.

Council leader Gareth Roberts said: “At a time when residents are already concerned about the visibility of policing, this decision will do nothing to reassure them.

“The loss of the specialist policing team would leave them more vulnerable to crime and anti-social behaviour.”

“This is a huge mistake,” he added.

Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan (Yui Mok/PA)

The cuts are also likely to see the removal of dedicated officers from schools and restrictions on counter opening hours, despite a record £1.16 billion for the Met from City Hall for the coming year.

Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan blamed the funding crisis on the previous Conservative government.

“The previous government chronically underfunded the Met,” he said in a statement.

“That’s why I’m announcing a record £1.16 billion annual investment in the police from City Hall.

“This historic increase will protect neighbourhood policing in our communities and significantly reduce the level of cuts the Met had been planning.”

Sir Sadiq said he was “under no illusions about the challenges ahead”.