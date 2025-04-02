UK not ‘out of the woods’ on tariff hit even if deal is done with Trump – Reeves

The UK could still be hit by the impact of Donald Trump’s tariffs even if a quick deal can be struck with the US, Rachel Reeves admitted.

Sir Keir Starmer’s Government is prepared to offer concessions to the US in an attempt to reach an “economic deal” which could mitigate the impact of the president’s tariffs.

But Chancellor Rachel Reeves acknowledged the UK would not be “out of the woods” even if a deal could be reached with the White House because of the global economic storm the president’s measures will unleash.

Mr Trump is expected to slap import taxes on goods going to the US from around the world in a statement at 9pm.

British businesses are braced for the impact of the president’s “liberation day” tariffs, which have the potential to derail the UK Government’s hopes for economic growth.

The UK is not expected to immediately retaliate, with Ms Reeves insisting the Government would not be “posturing” in search of a “quick headline”.

The Chancellor said she had been talking to UK exporters on Wednesday morning who she said did not want a rushed response.

Ms Reeves told the Commons Treasury Committee: “We don’t want to be posturing here, the prize on offer is a good economic agreement between us and the United States”.

“We are not going to do anything to put that in jeopardy, we are not going to rush into action to get a quick headline.”

She said the main impact on the British economy would be from “global tariffs” rather than UK-specific ones, thanks to depressed demand and higher inflation in other countries.

She said: “I think that’s really important to understand, because even if we are able to secure an economic deal with the United States – which we very much want to secure and are working hard to secure that – even if that’s possible, (it) doesn’t mean somehow that we are out of the woods and not impacted by tariffs.

Sir Keir Starmer set out the Government’s preparations for Donald Trump’s tariffs at Prime Minister’s Questions (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

“So we don’t just want to see an agreement between the UK and the US, we want to see free trade, fair trade continue.”

Ms Reeves said she had been discussing the situation with European Commission economy chief Valdis Dombrovskis.

The European Union hit back with counter-tariffs during Mr Trump’s first White House term and commission president Ursula von der Leyen said this week “we do not necessarily want to retaliate, but we have a strong plan to retaliate if necessary” in response to Wednesday’s announcement.

Ms Reeves said “let’s see how other countries and other trading blocs respond”, adding: “We are discussing with other countries and the EU about the appropriate response to whatever announcements are made later today.”

At Prime Minister’s Questions, Sir Keir said the Government has “prepared for all eventualities” and is working with companies likely to be hit by the tariffs.

He told MPs: “A trade war is in nobody’s interests and the country deserves – and we will take – a calm, pragmatic approach.

“That’s why constructive talks are progressing to agree a wider economic prosperity deal with the US.

“That’s why we’re working with all industries and sectors likely to be impacted.

“Our decisions will always be guided by our national interest, and that’s why we have prepared for all eventualities, and we will rule nothing out.”

The car industry has already learned its fate, with a 25% tariff on vehicles sent to the US – something which could cost an estimated 25,000 jobs in the UK.

The imposition of wider tariffs will make a range off British goods more expensive in the US, which is likely to reduce demand.

The UK could also becomes a destination for imports diverted from the US due to the high cost, potentially flooding the market and hitting domestic producers.

Economists at the Office for Budget Responsibility have warned that US tariffs could eliminate Ms Reeves’s “headroom” against her day-to-day spending plans, requiring her to make more cuts or hike taxes to meet the rules she has set herself.

The tariffs could knock up to 1% off the size of the UK economy if there is a full-blown trade war with the UK retaliating to Mr Trump’s measures.

Analysis from the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) suggested tariffs on car imports would put 25,000 UK jobs at risk and “completely destabilise the UK car manufacturing industry”.

UK negotiators are pursuing an economic agreement with the US focused on technology.

Such a deal could include possible changes to the digital services tax – which imposes a 2% levy on the revenues of several major US tech companies – in exchange for a carve-out from the tariffs.

Sir Keir did not deny that changes to the digital services tax are being considered.

Easing access for US agricultural products to UK markets could also be on the table, although officials have insisted that food standards will not be lowered.

It is not yet clear what Mr Trump will announce on Wednesday but his administration views the application of VAT as discriminating against US goods and could respond with a 20% tariff on imports from the UK.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the new tariffs would take effect immediately, telling reporters: “April 2 2025 will go down as one of the most important days in modern American history.”

In the Commons, Tory leader Kemi Badenoch accused Sir Keir of taking decisions that have left the UK economy “fragile just as we face global trade wars”.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey urged the Prime Minister to join other nations in an “economic coalition of the willing” to respond to the US tariffs.