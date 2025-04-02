Trump hits UK with 10% tariff and sets blanket 25% rate for foreign cars

Donald Trump slapped a 10% tariff on US imports of UK goods as he set out sweeping trade levies hitting countries across the world.

The US president said his “liberation day” announcement was a “declaration of economic independence”.

Mr Trump confirmed that from midnight in Washington, 5am Thursday in the UK, a 25% tariff would be imposed on all foreign cars imported to the US – a move which experts fear could cost 25,000 jobs in the British car industry.

President Donald Trump shows the tariffs that will apply around the world (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

And he said tariffs of 10% would apply to other products from the UK – the same level as the global “baseline” he was setting for countries around the world as part of his “reciprocal” measures.

Other blocs with higher tariffs on US goods were hit with tougher import taxes by Mr Trump – for the European Union, which he said would attract a 20% rate.

The president also hit out at “exorbitant” VAT rates, which he views as a barrier to US firms seeking to sell into markets such as the UK where the taxes apply.

Speaking in the White House rose garden, Mr Trump said: “April 2, 2025 will forever be remembered as the day American industry was reborn, the day America’s destiny was reclaimed, and the day that we began to make America wealthy again.”