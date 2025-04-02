Trump announces tariffs with ‘liberation day’ attack on foreign countries

Donald Trump lashed out at foreign countries which he claimed had “ripped off” the United States as he announced tariffs hitting nations across the world.

The US president said his “liberation day” announcement was a “declaration of economic independence”.

Mr Trump confirmed that from midnight in Washington, 5am Thursday in the UK, a 25% tariff would be imposed on all foreign cars imported to the US – a move which experts fear could cost 25,000 jobs in the British car industry.

The president also hit out at “exorbitant” 20% VAT rates, which he views as a barrier to US firms seeking to sell into the UK market as he promised reciprocal tariffs.

Speaking in the White House rose garden, Mr Trump said: “April 2, 2025 will forever be remembered as the day American industry was reborn, the day America’s destiny was reclaimed, and the day that we began to make America wealthy again.”