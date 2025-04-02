Sunny weather sees new record for British solar power

Sunny conditions helped solar power generate a new record high of more than 12.5 gigawatts of electricity on Tuesday, the system operator has said.

The record 12.569GW of power from solar – equivalent to around four new nuclear power plants – was generated between 12:30 and 1pm on Tuesday.

And with the sunny conditions continuing, there is potential for the new record to be broken again later this week.

A spokesperson for the National Energy System Operator (Neso) said it was “great to see solar being able to play an ever increasing role in our energy mix”.

The spokesperson said: “Over the last six years we’ve been working to reconfigure the network to enable more and more clean power sources to operate as the use of coal has been phased out.

“Today’s new solar record is testament to the work our teams have been leading to deliver our 2025 ambition for zero carbon operation.”

Responding to the new record, Jess Ralston, analyst at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) think tank said increased solar power generation made Britain less reliant on gas, the cost of which soared following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Every new solar panel installed in the UK makes us less dependent on gas imports, which is good for our energy independence as well as for stabilising energy bills given the sun offers up its power for free.

“As we install more solar and build more wind turbines, our reliance on gas will fall, as will our vulnerability to the likes of Putin.

“Volatile gas prices cost us an extra £140 billion since the crisis began so there are benefits for tax payers and bill payers alike,” she said.