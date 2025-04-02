Starmer: Gov ‘looking carefully’ at EU tariffs on US as concerns raised for NI

Sir Keir Starmer has said the Government is “looking carefully at the details of any retaliatory tariffs announced by the EU”, if the US goes ahead with its plans to introduce tariffs.

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn warned “there is an issue in respect to Northern Ireland” if the EU brings in countermeasures.

Mr Benn told MPs that any impact of tariffs from the US would be “felt equally” across the UK but he and the Prime Minister, said that if the EU responds with their own tariffs then businesses may have to demonstrate that goods imported from the US are not leaving the UK to have the expenses reimbursed.

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (Carl Court/PA)

US President Donald Trump is expected to slap import taxes on goods arriving in the US from around the world as part of his “liberation day” tariffs.

Head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has said the EU will negotiate but are also considering retaliating by adding tariffs on US goods.

Post-Brexit, Northern Ireland continues to follow the EU’s rules in some areas of trading due to the Windsor Framework arrangement.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson told the Commons that “in acting in the national interest, what occurs in Northern Ireland is no longer solely in his (Sir Keir’s) control”.

He asked: “Will he indicate that he is prepared to take steps to either exempt Northern Ireland from EU action, or take retaliatory action if they do not?”

The Prime Minister began his reply by saying “we need to be calm and pragmatic”, adding: “I think that’s what workers and businesses in Northern Ireland would want to see from this Government at a time like this.

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn (James Manning/PA)

“We are, as he would expect, looking carefully at the details of any retaliatory tariffs announced by the EU if they are and what impact they might have on businesses.

“As he knows, where goods do not enter the EU, then businesses can claim a full reimbursement of any EU duties paid, but I reassure him the interests of Northern Ireland are at the forefront of our decisions.”

Earlier, during Northern Ireland questions, shadow NI secretary Alex Burhgart said tariffs “may cause huge disruption to industry and business throughout the United Kingdom, and that disruption may be particularly felt in Northern Ireland.”

Mr Benn replied: “We don’t yet know what, apart from the tariff on cars and the tariff on steel and aluminium, what else the US administration may announce later today, but the effects of any tariffs, if they are imposed, will be felt equally in Northern Ireland and across the rest of the United Kingdom.”

Mr Burghart then said Northern Ireland “may be particularly disadvantaged in a trade war” and asked if the Secretary of State “will be prepared to use article 16 of the Windsor Framework to take unilateral safeguarding measures to protect businesses in GB and Northern Ireland?”

Mr Benn replied: “In respect of tariffs that affect the whole of the United Kingdom as I’ve already said to (Mr Burghart), we’ll have to see what they are and take the appropriate action in response.

“If the EU retaliates, then there is an issue in respect to Northern Ireland, as he will be well aware, but there is the tariff reimbursement scheme, which he will be aware of, and that means that provided those businesses can demonstrate that the goods they have bought from the United States of America are not leaving the United Kingdom, then they can get that tariff reimbursed.”

UUP MP Robin Swann (South Antrim) asked what assessment had “been made in regards to the UK industrial strategy acting on the impact of US tariffs that may come”.

The Secretary of State replied: “Any tariffs that the United States of America puts on the United Kingdom will be felt equally in Northern Ireland and in Great Britain.

“But we will not hesitate to take the action that is necessary to respond, but we’re not going to take snap decisions, because we are also trying to negotiate an economic agreement with the United States of America.”

SDLP MP Colum Eastwood (Foyle) said investment from US companies in Northern Ireland has been “very important for economic growth and cementing the peace process” in the region as he asked for support to businesses that “could be very detrimentally affected by any potential tariffs”.

Mr Benn said “the Government will take the steps that are necessary in the national interest” and are continuing to negotiate a deal with the US.