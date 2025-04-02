Nurses take trust to tribunal over trans colleague’s use of changing rooms

A group of nurses who are challenging their health trust’s policy over allowing a trans colleague to use the female changing rooms at work have attended an employment tribunal hearing.

The eight nurses are taking action against County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust after a colleague who was born male but now identifies as a woman was allowed to use the women’s changing facilities at Darlington Memorial Hospital.

They have filed the claim on the grounds of sexual harassment, discrimination, victimisation and breaches of the right to a private life, under Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

Bethany Hutchison (left) and Lisa Lockey (right) lead the group of nurses from Darlington Memorial Hospital as they arrive at the employment tribunal hearing in Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Seven of the nurses were at a preliminary hearing at Newcastle Tribunal Centre where a judge discussed an application by the trust to delay the hearing from its current trial date of June 16.

The trust has claimed that a postponement is necessary to allow more time for an internal investigation to be completed.

The hearing is continuing.

Ahead of the hearing, nurse Bethany Hutchison said outside court: “We are nurses who love our jobs and our patients and only want to be afforded the dignity of getting dressed and undressed for work without a man present.

“I would like to remind everyone that we are doing this for the safety and dignity of every woman and girl across society and that we will continue to fight these unlawful policies.

“Thank you again to our many supporters.

“We see you and hear you and are delighted to stand with you.”

The nurses are being supported by the Christian Legal Centre.