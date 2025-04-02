Motorist arrested after tractor crashes into front of two houses

A man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and drug-driving after a tractor carrying a large tanker crashed into two houses during a collision with a car.

Police were called to the A51 at Vicars Cross Road in Chester, Cheshire, at about 6.35am on Tuesday.

Officers found the tractor had collided with a Mercedes car and then ploughed into the front of the two homes.

Extensive damage was caused to both semi-detached properties, including the collapse of outside walls, but no one was injured.

A 52-year-old man from Boughton, the driver of the Mercedes, was arrested but has since been released pending further inquiries, Cheshire Police said.

The drivers of the two vehicles were taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital as a precaution but have since been released.

Both vehicles have since been recovered from the scene.

Anyone with any information or video footage should contact Cheshire Police on 101 or visit www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us, quoting IML 2060214.