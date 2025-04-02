Meghan’s raspberry spread in luxury box to sell for more than £10

The Duchess of Sussex’s raspberry spread will cost shoppers more than £10 when it goes on sale with other luxury goods from her lifestyle brand.

Meghan has released prices for products sold under her As Ever brand, a joint venture with Netflix, with costs ranging from £7 to £21.60.

The development comes after the Duke of Sussex became embroiled in a dispute with Sophie Chandauka, the chairwoman of the Sentebale charity he founded that led to him quitting as patron amid a boardroom battle.

The duchess’s lifestyle series With Love, Meghan features many products from her As Ever brand (Netflix/PA)

The As Ever goods are expected to go on sale on Wednesday and ahead of their launch Meghan said in an email newsletter to followers: “Of course, you’ll find the raspberry spread that started it all, presented in keepsake packaging that you can repurpose to tuck away love notes or special treasures, and to remember this pivotal moment with me.

“Think of it as our time capsule.”

She added: “I hope when you see what I’ve worked so hard to create, you’re encouraged to know that whatever life brings, you can do it too.”

As Ever has generated headlines around the world and the duchess and actress Gwyneth Paltrow even posted a social media video of themselves together to counter reports of a feud centred around Meghan’s brand and Paltrow’s wellness company Goop.

Fans of Meghan will be able to buy her raspberry spread in keepsake packaging for 14 dollars (£10.80) and it will later be available without the circular box for 9 dollars (£7).

Meghan with actress Mindy Kaling during an episode of her Netflix series (Netflix/PA)

The online shop of the King’s Highgrove home sells an organic raspberry and blackberry preserve for £6.95 while the Sandringham Royal estate has a raspberry and gin preserve at £6.99.

As Ever was originally called American Riviera Orchard but the name was switched just weeks before the launch after the duchess faced trademarking setbacks.

Its herbal teas – lemon ginger, peppermint and hibiscus – cost 12 dollars (£9.30) each with the crepe mix and shortbread cookie mix both priced at 14 dollars (£10.80).

Other products in the line include limited-edition wildflower honey with honeycomb 28 dollars (£21.60) and flower sprinkles 15 dollars (£11.60) which Meghan uses frequently and refers to in her cooking and lifestyle Netflix series With Love, Meghan.

The show is seen as a make-or-break moment for the Sussexes, who signed a multimillion-pound deal with Netflix in 2020. It received a string of critical reviews when released on March 4 but became the tenth-most watched programme on the streaming platform and will return for a second series.

Meghan and Harry moved to California in 2020 for financial and personal freedom (Aaron Chown/PA)

In the show, Meghan told how her homemade strawberry jam caused some light-hearted friction when jars numbered one to 50 were sent to family and celebrity friends.

In episode two, called Welcome To The Party, Meghan said: “It was not a ranking, it was just ‘let me share them’ and then people started to take it very personally.”