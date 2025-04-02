Man shot dead by armed officers at station was carrying a knife, police say

A man shot dead by police at Milton Keynes railway station “moved at speed” towards officers with a knife, police have said.

Officers had been called to the station at around 12.55pm on Tuesday following reports of a man carrying a gun.

Thames Valley Police (TVP) said armed officers challenged a white man who was carrying a knife outside the station before he moved at speed towards them and a shot was fired.

Forensics and police officers at the scene (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Matthew Barber, police and crime commissioner for Thames Valley, said he was “confident that the officers should be praised for their actions”.

He said: “Early yesterday afternoon Thames Valley Police received a report of a man carrying a gun at Milton Keynes railway station.

“When challenged, the man moved at speed towards officers with a knife and was shot by the police.

“Despite attempts by police officers to provide life-saving first aid, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Whilst this is of course a shocking incident there is no ongoing risk to the public.

“Of course it is right that the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) review this incident, but from what I understand at this early stage I am confident that the officers should be praised for their actions to protect members of the public.”

He added: “Whilst it is right that yesterday’s incident is independently reviewed, it is important that we also recognise exactly what we are asking of our armed police officers.

“It is tragic that a man died in yesterday’s incident, but I am thankful to the police officers who responded bravely and acted decisively in order to protect the public. If they had not done so the outcome could have been much worse.”

Police have not confirmed whether the man was carrying a firearm in addition to the knife.

He was pronounced dead at 1.44pm.

TVP has referred itself to the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Residents in flats above Milton Keynes station reported hearing a single loud noise before a large police and ambulance presence arrived (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A spokesman for the IOPC, who described the investigation as being “in its very early stages”, added: “We were notified by TVP shortly after the incident and IOPC investigators have been sent to the station and the police post-incident procedure to begin gathering information.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died and all those who have been affected by this incident.”

Residents in flats above Milton Keynes station reported hearing a single loud noise before a large police and ambulance presence arrived on Tuesday.

Alan Brockbank, 70, said: “All I heard sounded like something heavy had been dropped, it didn’t sound like a shot or anything.”

A large police presence attended around 10 minutes later, he said, adding: “Then, of course, they were all around the front of the building, actually we could see the person lying on the floor and they were trying to resuscitate him.”

He saw a man receiving CPR chest compressions who was partly obscured by the awning at the station exit.

Another man who lives in the flats, but did not want to be identified, said he thought it was a gunshot immediately “because it was really loud”.

Another resident, who asked not to be named, said: “I heard the original bang from the shot, I think, but saw quite a lot of commotion outside, but that was pretty much it – they were pretty speedy.”

“I didn’t actually realise what had happened but saw them giving CPR,” she added.