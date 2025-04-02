Man extradited from Irish Republic over 1979 murder

A 67-year-old man has been extradited from the Republic of Ireland over a murder in Co Armagh 40 years ago.

Joseph James Porter, a part-time soldier with the Ulster Defence Regiment, was shot dead in Mountnorris in June 1979.

The 67-year-old man was arrested in the Republic of Ireland on June 24 2024 on suspicion of the murder, firearms offences and membership of a proscribed organisation.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said extradition proceedings were completed on Wednesday with his return to Northern Ireland.

He is expected to appear before Newry Magistrates’ Court.

A PSNI spokesperson said they continue to “work closely with authorities in the Republic of Ireland to locate and return those wanted to stand trial in Northern Ireland”.

“In this particular case, we worked closely with the PSNI’s Legacy Investigation Branch and An Garda Siochana to locate this man and bring him before the courts,” they said.

“We will continue to work closely with our partners to bring offenders before the courts and deliver justice to victims and their families.”