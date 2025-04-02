Londonderry to Heathrow flight route secured for two more years

Direct flights between Londonderry and Heathrow will continue to be subsidised for two more years

Stormont Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald made the announcement of £4.626 million of funding from her department and Westminster’s Department for Transport.

It will ensure the continuation of flights between City of Derry Airport (CoDA) and Heathrow until March 31 2027.

Airline Loganair operates the flights.

Stormont’s Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald said the route connected the north west with other parts of Europe (Liam McBurney/PA)

Ms Archibald said: “I am pleased to announce the funding of this important route between the City of Derry Airport and London Heathrow for an additional two years.

“This route plays a vital role in providing the north west with connectivity to other parts of Europe and the rest of the world through the PSO (public service obligation) route to London Heathrow.

“CoDA acts as a catalyst for the local and regional economy by providing enhanced air connectivity and tourism benefits, whilst also contributing to the wider economic growth of the north west region.”

In 2017 the Department for Transport granted the public service obligation between CoDA and London.

A PSO air routes sees the government support flights which may not otherwise be commercially viable.