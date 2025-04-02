Image of missing Kaliyah Coa released as River Thames search continues

An image of 11-year-old Kaliyah Coa has been released by police as they continue to search the River Thames for the missing schoolgirl.

Kaliyah, who had been playing during a school inset day, entered the water near Barge House Causeway, close to London City Airport, in east London on Monday.

Teams from the London Ambulance Service, London Fire Brigade, the RNLI and the Coastguard all joined the search.

Kaliyah Coa entered the River Thames at Barge House Causeway in east London on Monday (Pol Allingham/PA)

The Metropolitan Police said officers are now leading a recovery mission along the Thames to find Kaliyah, who was named by the force on Tuesday.

Chief Superintendent Dan Card, local policing commander for north-east London, said: “Our specialist officers are supporting Kaliyah’s family through this deeply upsetting time and our thoughts go out to all those impacted by what has happened.

“We are committed to finding Kaliyah and are working with partners to conduct a thorough search over a wide area – utilising drone technology and boats.

“I’d like to thank the members of public, our first responding officers, and colleagues from other emergency services, as they responded rapidly to carry out a large-scale search during a highly pressurised and distressing time.”

Barge House Causeway is a concrete slope that goes directly into the River Thames and is used to transport boats.

Residents pointed out that it appeared to be covered in moss and is slippery.

Kerry Benadjaoud, 62, told the PA news agency that Kaliyah was “paddling” in the water and “must have slipped”.