Food-to-go firm Greencore agrees potential £1.2bn takeover of rival Bakkavor

Supermarket sandwich maker Greencore has agreed a possible £1.2 billion takeover deal for rival Bakkavor in a move set to create a food-to-go giant.

The pair have reached an agreement in principle on a potential cash-and-shares offer from Greencore for Bakkavor worth 200p a share.

This marks a 33% premium on Bakkavor’s closing share price on March 13.

The deal would create a combined food group with annual sales of about £4 billion, according to the firms.

Greencore is a prepared food specialist, which supplies all major UK supermarkets, as well as the likes of Marks & Spencer.

It has its headquarters in Dublin, with a UK head office in Worksop and 14 factories across the UK.

The group supplies nearly 750 million food-to-go items each year and employs about 13,300 staff.

Bakkavor employs around 18,000 staff across 42 sites in the UK, US and China.

It makes around 3,500 different freshly prepared food products, including meals, salads, desserts, dips, sauces, sandwiches, and pizza and bread products.

Under the terms of the potential deal, Greencore shareholders would own around 56% of the combined group and Bakkavor shareholders would own about 44%.

Bakkavor’s board has said it would be minded to unanimously back the deal, should Greencore make a firm offer.