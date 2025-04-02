Firefighters remain at scene of industrial estate blaze

Firefighters have worked through the night tackling a blaze which broke out on an industrial estate on Tuesday afternoon, leaving six people needing hospital treatment.

Six fire engines went to the scene at Blairlinn Industrial Estate in Cumbernauld when the alarm was raised at 2.35pm on April 1.

Police said six men, aged between 20 and 66, were taken to hospital by the Scottish Ambulance Service for treatment.

None of the injuries are described as being life-threatening.

The alarm was raised at 2.35pm on Tuesday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

People in the Greenfaulds area of Cumbernauld were advised to stay indoors and keep their doors and windows shut because of smoke as emergency services dealt with the incident.

A number of neighbouring business properties were evacuated.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said two pumps and and a high reach appliance were still at the scene at 6.30am.

Sergeant Kevin Anderson, of Police Scotland, said: “An investigation will be carried out in due course to establish the cause of the fire.”