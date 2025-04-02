Christina McKelvie was one of Parliament’s finest, says Swinney in tribute

Scotland’s First Minister has paid tribute to “one of Parliament’s finest” in Christina McKelvie, who died last week.

The alcohol and drugs policy minister was on medical leave as she received treatment for secondary breast cancer when she passed away on Thursday at Glasgow Royal Infirmary at the age of 57.

Speaking in Holyrood on Wednesday, as he moved a motion of condolence, John Swinney expressed his “thanks for the profound effect on all our lives of my colleague and friend Christina McKelvie”.

The First Minister sent his condolences to Ms McKelvie’s family, who were sitting in the public gallery on Wednesday, and to her partner and fellow SNP MSP, Keith Brown, whom he escorted into the chamber ahead of the debate on the motion.

John Swinney paid tribute to Ms McKelvie on Wednesday (Jane Barlow/PA)

He reflected on the impact her upbringing in the Easterhouse area of Glasgow had on her political views, including her father’s MND diagnosis and the work done by her mother to care for him, as well as support the family.

“Christina associated a yellow rose with her late mother and you presiding officer, myself, my colleagues and many others are wearing the yellow rose today in her honour,” the First Minister said.

“For the last week of Christina’s life, her family placed a yellow rose by her side.”

The First Minister also paid tribute to the work of Ms McKelvie in her Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse constituency, where she was instrumental in setting up a voucher scheme with Scottish Power for those struggling to pay for their energy bills, which was subsequently expanded and has since helped 20,000 people.

“Christina did not seek personal credit for this wonderful initiative, but it is clear that she was absolutely crucial to its creation,” the First Minister said.

A fierce advocate for cancer research even before her diagnosis, Ms McKelvie was the driving force for the Wear It Pink campaign at Holyrood, where she would “hunt members down”, forcing them to pose wearing “all sorts of pink paraphernalia”, the SNP leader said.

“In Christina’s heart, there was room for all of us,” he said.

“She was one of the kindest and the most generous people I have ever met in my life.

“My Government has lost an outstanding minister, my party has lost one of its finest parliamentarians and many people of all parties and of none have lost a true friend.

“But I know that we will all feel the glow of Christina’s warmth for years to come.”

He added: “I am so profoundly grateful that my life has been blessed by the friendship and the love of one of Parliament’s finest – Christina McKelvie.”

Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone also paid tribute, saying the minister’s “desire to make things better for people defined her approach to public service”.

“Her own illness made Christina doubly determined to use her position to raise awareness and to advocate for others,” she added.