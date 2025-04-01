Work under way to clear illegal waste dumped at Kent beauty spot

Work is under way to clear thousands of tonnes of illegal waste dumped in an ancient woodland, as investigations continue.

Hoads Wood, a beauty spot in Ashford, Kent, designated a site of special scientific interest, was described as an “environmental disaster” by local people after it was buried under landfill waste.

An aerial view of thousands of tonnes of illegal waste dumped in Hoads Wood (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The Environment Agency began a criminal investigation in 2023 after 30,000 tonnes of household and construction waste, piled 15 feet high in places, was dumped.

A court order has also been secured banning unauthorised access to the wood, and a specialist firm has been hired to remove the waste.

In February the Environment Agency said that three men, two from the Isle of Sheppey, Kent, aged 44 and 62, and a third man, 41, from Sittingbourne, Kent, had been arrested in connection with the dumped waste.

After the latest pictures showing the clear-up operation, an Environment Agency spokeswoman said: “Waste crime is toxic and causes widespread and significant harm to people, places, the environment and the economy.

“Our criminal investigation at Hoads Wood is ongoing and we will make sure those responsible are held accountable.”

The spokeswoman said that last year, the Environment Agency shut down 462 illegal waste sites, bringing the total number in operation to 344, which she said was the lowest figure on record.

She said enforcement officers had prevented nearly 34,000 tonnes of waste from being illegally exported.