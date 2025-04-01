Wildlife body warns over progress on nature recovery

A collaboration of wildlife organisations has warned that it could take almost 70 years for large-scale nature restoration to be under way across 30% of Scotland.

More than 20 organisations, under the umbrella of the Scottish Rewilding Alliance (SRA), said rewilding is currently under way across 2.5% of the country’s land, with 195,615 hectares rewilding.

This is an increase of 32,985 hectares since the alliance’s last assessment one year ago, which reported that 2.1% of Scotland’s land was rewilding.

In line with global targets, the alliance said the Scottish Government is committed to protect at least 30% of its land and sea for nature by 2030.

But at current rates of increase, it will take 65 years before major nature restoration is under way across 30% of Scotland’s land.

Rewilding has been surging in recent years, and across Scotland there are now nearly 200 projects led by communities, charities, farmers, landowners, public bodies and others.

However, the alliance says a significant increase in political support is now needed to reach the target.

This week the SRA is to speak to MSPs at a dedicated display stand in the Scottish Parliament.

Steve Micklewright, the SRA’s co-convenor and chief executive of Trees for Life, said: “Urgent political action is needed.

“Leaving it until 2090 before Scotland can benefit from nature recovery across 30% of its land is something we can’t afford.

“Politicians from all parties need to step up.

“With political will, rewilding can help us tackle the nature and climate emergencies while benefiting health, jobs, sustainable food production and re-peopling, and ensuring clean air and water, and healthy rivers and seas.”

The alliance says Scotland is one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world, with intensive agriculture and climate breakdown having the biggest impacts on habitats and wildlife, with other threats including non-native forestry, pollution, and introduced species.

It says polls show that 80% of Scots think the Scottish Government should have policies in place to support rewilding.

The alliance fears that planned legislation, including the Land Reform Bill, may be less ambitious than planned when it comes to nature restoration.

Levels of marine recovery are unknown, due to government delays on ensuring effective Marine Protected Areas and lack of support for large-scale marine restoration.

The alliance warned that based on known rewilding projects, however, the total area of Scotland’s seas in recovery is believed to be dangerously low at less than 1%.

Karen Blackport, the alliance’s co-convenor and chief executive of Bright Green Nature, said: “With political leadership in line with its international commitments, Scotland could become a world leader in nature recovery – the opportunities and benefits are huge.

“Declaring Scotland a rewilding nation would lead to meaningful action, with ministers committing to restoring the country’s natural environment through legislation and funding to enable rewilding and empower local communities.”

The Rewilding Nation Charter at www.rewild.scot/charter, calling on the government to declare Scotland a rewilding nation, has been signed by thousands of people.

The campaign was backed by high-profile names including Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio, actor Brian Cox, singer Nathan Evans, and activist Laura Young (Less Waste Laura).

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Restoring Scotland’s natural environment is a key way that we can help address the twin challenges of nature loss and climate change, including many of the interventions championed by the Scottish Rewilding Alliance.

“We welcome this evidence of employment in rural communities and will consider this research as we continue to work towards our commitment to protect and restore 30% of Scotland’s land and seas for nature.

“Our £65 million Nature Restoration Fund has committed nearly £40 million since 2021 to unlock the full potential that nature restoration projects can bring to communities.

“The fund has supported local businesses, helped landowners with pollinator projects to boost food production and supported improved access to green spaces throughout Scotland, alongside restoration of our marine environment.”