What the papers say – April 1

The spectre of US tariffs and the conviction of French politician Marine Le Pen feature heavily on Tuesday’s front pages.

Sir Keir Starmer has admitted the UK is likely to face president Donald Trump’s tariffs with no exemption on the cards, according to The Times, with The Independent saying they will take hold this week.

The Daily Telegraph says any free trade deal is being hindered by US concerns over “freedom of expression in the United Kingdom”.

Ms Le Pen criticised her conviction for embezzling EU parliament funds which bars her from competing for the French presidency in 2027 as a “political decision”, according to The Guardian.

The Financial Times says her five-year ban from standing for office – along with a four-year jail sentence once legal proceedings have finished – has shattered her presidential hopes.

The i Paper returns to UK politics, labelling Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner “defiant” as she insists her Employment Rights Bill will help the economy.

The Daily Mail reports that a fresh row has broken out over “two-tier” policing following a report on “racial equity”.

“Taking us for fools” is the April 1 headline in The Sun, which focuses on migrants posting on social media about being put up in hotels, while the Daily Express says the UK is heading for a record number of arrivals.

Former pop star and convicted paedophile Gary Glitter faces financial ruin after losing a court case, according to the Daily Mirror.