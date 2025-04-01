Visitors welcomed back to the Farnes Islands for spectacular puffin show

Visitors have been welcomed back to see the puffins at the Farne Islands on the centenary of the important wildlife habitat being under the care of the National Trust.

The 14 islands that make up the National Nature Reserve off the Northumberland coast are a haven for 200,000 seabirds, as well as grey seals, and are a popular visitor attraction.

Puffins on the Farne Islands, which is a haven for hundreds of thousands of seabirds (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Inner Farne has now reopened for visitors who can enjoy the spectacle of puffins coming back for the breeding season.

Around 50,000 pairs of the colourful birds breed on the islands having spent the winter rafting at sea.

Puffins will depart once their chicks are fully fledged at the end of summer.

Inner Farne has re-opened for visitors to enjoy the annual spectacle of seabirds returning to breed (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Laura Knowles, visitor operations and experience manager for the National Trust, said on Tuesday: “We’re excited to announce that Inner Farne has reopened for visitor landings today, and just in time, the first puffins have arrived back onto the islands.

“This is an exciting year for us as we celebrate the centenary of the Farne Islands coming into the care of the National Trust and we can’t wait to welcome visitors and to share the wonderful wildlife of the island up close once more.

“Sail around tours will also continue to be available for those visitors that want to experience the magic of the islands from the water.”

The Farne Islands are an internationally important home to approximately 200,000 seabirds, including the charismatic puffin, Arctic terns, and kittiwakes (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Experts hope that 2025 will see a continued improvement in seabird numbers after 2022 and 2023 were badly affected by bird flu, although 2024 was free of the disease on the Farnes, indicating immunity in the colonies might be building.

Sophia Jackson, area ranger for the National Trust on the Farne Islands said: “We have been closely monitoring the impact of the disease on our breeding populations as part of international research into bird flu.

“This has shown that the disease has had devastating impacts on some species and at some UK sites making our conservation efforts all the more important.”

The Farne Islands were handed over to the care of the National Trust in August 1925 and it will make the milestone with a series of events over the year.