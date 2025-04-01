Tractor crashes into front of two houses

A tractor has crashed into the front walls of two houses.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the A51 at Vicars Cross Road in Chester at about 6.35am on Tuesday.

Extensive damage was caused to both semi-detached properties, near the junction of Pearl Lane, but the occupants were found safe and well.

A Cheshire Police spokesman said: “Officers attended the scene and found that there had been a collision between a tractor and a Mercedes. The tractor had also collided with two houses.

“There are no reports of any serious injuries but the drivers of both vehicles have both been taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital as a precautionary measure.

“The occupants of the houses have all been accounted for, and are all safe and well.”

An investigation is under way.