Tesco app and website hit by service issue

Tesco has said its website and app have been hit by an issue which has left some customers unable to order groceries online.

The supermarket said its IT teams were working to fix the issue, which began just before 10am on Tuesday.

According to service status website Downdetector, hundreds of Tesco customers began reporting problems with both the firm’s website and app at about 9.45am, and more than 500 reports were logged with the site.

Customers used social media to report being unable to complete their online shopping via the app or website.

Tesco posted on X: “We are aware of issues with our app and website, I’m sorry for any inconvenience this has caused.

“Our I.T teams are working hard to have this fixed as soon as possible, please keep checking back periodically and hopefully they will be working shortly.”

The supermarket has not said what has caused the issue, or if it is affecting deliveries.

In February the firm was hit by an online shopping glitch which caused items to be removed from customer baskets, or marked as unavailable, as they tried to complete an online shop.

Tesco said it had been caused by a “technical issue” with some customer baskets.