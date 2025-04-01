Talks to ‘finalise’ Chagos deal taking place with Mauritius, No 10 says

A deal to hand the Chagos Islands to Mauritius is being “finalised” after winning approval from Donald Trump’s US, Downing Street said.

The plan will see the UK give up sovereignty over the British Indian Ocean Territory but pay to lease back the strategically important Diego Garcia military base, which is used by the US.

Discussions are ongoing between the UK and the Mauritian government over the terms of the deal.

“The finalisation of the deal is ongoing,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.

US President Donald Trump meeting Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (Carl Court/PA)

US President Mr Trump indicated his backing for the deal during Sir Keir Starmer’s visit to Washington in February, saying: “I have a feeling it’s going to work out very well”.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “You will have seen from the president that he recognised the strength of the deal.

“I think we are now working with the Mauritian government to finalise the deal and sign the treaty.

“My understanding is it’s now between us and the Mauritian government to finalise the deal, following the discussions with the US.”

A deal was initially announced last year, but a change of administration in Mauritius and the return of Mr Trump to the White House put an agreement in doubt.

The Government has argued that it has to give up sovereignty over the territory due to international legal rulings in favour of Mauritius.

Reports have suggested the deal could cost £90 million a year to secure the use of Diego Garcia, with payments front-loaded to win the support of the Mauritian government.

Shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel said: “Labour should have the courage to come to the House of Commons and face scrutiny over their deal to surrender the Chagos Islands and pay for the privilege.

“This remains a very bad deal for British taxpayers – and we now know money is going to be frontloaded to Mauritius, at a time when Labour is stripping vulnerable pensioners of their winter fuel payments and whacking family farms and businesses with punishing taxes.”