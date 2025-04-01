Six men injured in fire ‘not in life-threatening condition’, police confirm

The six men injured in a fire at an industrial estate are not in a life-threatening condition, police have said.

On Tuesday at around 3pm, officers responded to a fire at Mid Road in the Greenfaulds area of Cumbernauld.

Six men, aged between 20 and 66, were taken to hospital by the Scottish Ambulance Service for treatment.

None of the injuries are described by medical staff as life-threatening.

Officers are continuing to ask people in the Greenfaulds area of Cumbernauld to stay indoors as emergency services respond to a building fire in the area.

Emergency services at the scene of a fire at an industrial unit in Broomlee Road, Cumbernauld (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are working to bring the fire under control.

A number of neighbouring business properties have been evacuated.

Police said emergency services are likely to remain at the scene for some time as the incident remains ongoing.

Sergeant Kevin Anderson said: “A multi-agency response remains ongoing and we continue to ask members of the public to avoid the area at this time.

“The fire is contained to within the industrial premises. However, we would continue to ask residents in the Greenfaulds area to keep their windows and doors closed and to stay indoors due to smoke.

“An investigation will be carried out in due course to establish the cause of the fire.”

Fire fighters at the scene (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 2.35pm on Tuesday to reports of a building fire at Blairlinn Industrial Estate in Cumbernauld.

The blaze broke out at Blairlinn Industrial Estate, Cumbernauld (Lucinda Cameron/PA)

“Operations Control initially mobilised two appliances to the scene and on arrival firefighters found one single-storey building well alight.

“A further four appliances were mobilised to the scene.

“Six casualties have been passed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service and firefighting crews remain in attendance.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 2.55pm to attend an incident at Blairlinn Industrial Estate, Cumbernauld.

“Six ambulances, three special operations response teams (SORT), a paramedic response unit, a trauma team and a resuscitation rapid response unit (3RU) were dispatched to the scene. Six patients are currently being treated.”