RAF fighter jets to patrol Polish airspace on Nato’s eastern flank

RAF fighter jets will patrol Polish airspace on Nato’s eastern flank, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said.

The department said British-built Typhoon jets had arrived in eastern Poland on Tuesday from RAF Lossiemouth to take part in a “Nato enhanced air policing mission”.

The MoD said six UK Typhoon fighter jets from II (AC) Squadron would be deployed alongside Swedish Airforce Gripen fighter jets.

It added that defence minister Lord Coaker met with Polish defence minister Wladyslaw Marcin Kosiniak-Kamysz and Swedish defence minister Pal Jonson on Tuesday to “outline the UK’s commitment to European security and to mark the start of the operation”.

Lord Coaker said: “The UK is unshakeable in its commitment to Nato. With threats increasing and growing Russian aggression, it is vital that we stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our allies.

“This latest air policing mission in Poland displays the UK’s ability to operate effectively with Nato’s newest member in Sweden and deter our common adversaries across the alliance’s airspace, keeping us secure at home and strong abroad.”

The deployment is the first time that Swedish fighter jets will take part in air policing on the territory of another Nato ally since Stockholm joined the alliance in 2024.

In April 2024, six Typhoon fighter jets with more than 200 personnel were stationed in Romania to defend Nato’s eastern border.

This was followed in August 2024 with the deployment of four F-35B jets to Iceland, defending Nato airspace in the north.

​RAF Typhoons and Voyagers also conduct Nato air policing in the UK through the Quick Reaction Alert Force, based at RAF Coningsby, Lossiemouth and Brize Norton.