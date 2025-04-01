New measures to target Russian activities in the UK

Russia will be placed on the top level of a government scheme aimed at protecting the UK from malign foreign influence, the security minister Dan Jarvis has announced.

The state will be added to the “enhanced tier” of the forthcoming foreign influence registration scheme (Firs), a status reserved for nations that pose a risk to the safety of the UK’s interests.

It means anyone who is directed by Russia to carry out activities in the UK must declare it or face five years in prison.

The registration scheme will go live on July 1, Mr Jarvis told MPs.

The announcement comes after Iran was the first regime to be listed under Firs earlier this month, while ministers have faced pressure to also designate China.