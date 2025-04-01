New measures against Russia after ‘unacceptable threats’ to UK – Home Secretary

The Home Secretary has said new measures will take stronger action against Russia as she accused the Kremlin of “unacceptable threats to our national security”.

Russia will be placed on the top level of the Government’s forthcoming foreign influence registration scheme (Firs), aimed at protecting the UK from malign foreign influence.

The state will be added to the “enhanced tier” of the list, which is a status reserved for nations that pose a risk to the safety of the UK’s interests.

It means anyone who is directed by Russia to carry out activities in the UK must declare it or face five years in prison.

Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, said: “For too long, the Kremlin has been responsible for unacceptable threats to our national security – from damaging cyber attacks, malign attempts to interfere in our democratic processes and attempted assassinations in this country.

“The new measures will make it harder for Russia to conduct hostile acts against us in future and demonstrate once again this government’s unshakeable commitment to keep our country and our people safe.”

Security minister Dan Jarvis making a statement in the House of Commons (UK Parliament)

Announcing the move to MPs on Tuesday, security minister Dan Jarvis said Russia “presents an acute threat to UK national security” and highlighted Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine as showing the state’s “intent to undermine European and global security”.

Mr Jarvis said anyone carrying out activity in an arrangement with a number of Russian state bodies, including the head of state, armed forces and intelligence services, will have to register with Firs.

“We also intend to specify several political parties which are controlled by Russia, including the United Russia party,” he added.

It comes amid pressure for Russia to progress a deal for a Ukraine ceasefire.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the UK and international partners have sanctioned more than 2,000 individuals and entities, the Home Office said.

The UK has also expelled more than 20 Russian intelligence officers since the Salisbury poisonings in 2018, and several Russian diplomats in response to harassment of British diplomats.

Last month, members of a Russian proxy spy ring were convicted for their part in what was described by counter-terror police as one of the “largest and most complex” enemy operations to be uncovered on UK soil.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said Russia has pursued increasingly hostile policies against the UK in the past few years and that ministers have responded robustly including by tightening visa laws for the Kremlin’s cronies.

“Today we’re going even further, holding Russia to account and exposing its shady attempts at interference to sunlight for all to see,” he said.

Firs was initially expected to come into force in 2024 but, in August, the new Labour Government confirmed a delay to its implementation.

The registration scheme is now confirmed to go live on July 1.

The Government will work with those affected such as in the business and academia sectors before Firs comes into force to help them prepare, as well as a three-month grace period to register existing ties.

The announcement comes after Iran was the first regime to be listed under Firs last month, while ministers have faced pressure to also designate China.

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp welcomed the inclusion of Russia in the top level of the scheme before questioning why China has yet to be added.

He described China as the “elephant in the room”, before telling the Commons: “We know China engages in industrial-scale espionage, seeking to steal technology from government, universities and from industries.

“They repress Chinese citizens here and have sought to infiltrate our political system.”

He said: “There is no question, in my mind, China should be in that enhanced tier.”

Mr Jarvis said he was “not going to speculate on which countries may or may not be specified in the future”, adding on wider policy: “The Government is taking a consistent long-term and strategic approach to managing the UK’s relationship with China.”