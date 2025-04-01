Man shot dead by armed police at railway station

A man who was reported to have been carrying a firearm at Milton Keynes railway station has been shot dead by police, Thames Valley Police said.

The shooting happened after officers from Thames Valley Police and British Transport Police were called to reports that a man was carrying a firearm at the station in Elder Gate, Milton Keynes on Tuesday at 12.55pm.

A force spokesman said: “Armed officers from Thames Valley Police responded and challenged the man, before shots were fired by police.

“Life-saving actions were immediately taken at the scene, but the man was pronounced dead at 1.44pm.”

There is not believed to be any further risk to the public, police said.

The shooting happened in the station square outside the building and police have put a cordon in place around the area.

A few entrances to the building have been closed off but London Northwestern Railway said there has been no impact on services.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct began an investigation at 2.26pm after being contacted by TVP.

A spokesman, who described the investigation as being “in its very early stages”, added: “We were notified by TVP shortly after the incident and IOPC investigators have been sent to the station and the police post incident procedure to begin gathering information.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died and all those who have been affected by this incident.

“Our role in these circumstances is to independently investigate all of the circumstances surrounding this incident including the actions and decisions taken by the police.”