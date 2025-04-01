King in ‘good spirits’ at Windsor Castle investiture ceremony

The King was described as being in “good spirits“ by double world heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson as he presented her with an MBE.

Charles returned to official public duties after cancelling a string of engagements at the end of last week, when he experienced temporary side effects from cancer treatment on Thursday.

The athlete was recognised for an outstanding track and field career during the Windsor Castle ceremony hosted by Charles.

Alan Titchmarsh with his wife Alison after being made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Gardener and broadcaster Alan Titchmarsh also praised the King for his “boundless energy” despite his cancer diagnosis, as he was made a CBE.

The King welcomed dozens of recipients to Windsor Castle after spending a restful weekend and working on state business on Monday.

Johnson-Thompson said after the ceremony: “He seemed in good spirits. You know it’s long, all day, because so many people are getting honoured today.

“So he seems in really good spirits and I’m happy to see that he’s fit and well.”

Katarina Johnson-Thompson said the King joked with her about need a good physiotherapist (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Johnson-Thompson is the reigning world heptathlon champion winning gold in 2023, four years after she first won the title.

She came back from a serious Achilles injury in 2020, which left her fearing for her career, to win silver at the Paris Olympics last year.

Asked about her conversation with the King, the Liverpool athlete said: “We were just chatting about… the toll that athletics puts on, or sports puts on the human body, and just how long I’ve been doing it.

“He also mentioned that you need a good physiotherapist”