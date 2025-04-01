Family ‘devastated’ following death of great-grandfather attacked by XL bully

The family of a great-grandfather who was attacked by an XL bully have said they are “absolutely devastated” by his death.

John McColl, 84, died on Sunday more than a month after he suffered serious injuries when he was attacked as he walked home in Warrington, Cheshire, on February 24.

In a statement, relatives said: “As a family we are absolutely devastated with what has happened to John.

“He fought hard for the last five weeks but he decided he could not fight any more and passed away on Sunday March 30 at 1.40pm surrounded by family.

“Our dad, grandad and great-grandad will always be loved by us all and sadly missed by each and every one of us.

“We would like to thank the emergency services and first-aid responders who helped John at the scene, along with the residents of Dallam who also came to his aid and the staff at Aintree and Whiston hospitals for all that they did for him and us as a family.”

Sean Garner, 30, of Warrington, was charged following the attack with being the owner of a dog dangerously out of control causing serious injury and two counts of possession or custody of a dog to which section 1 of the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 applied.

A spokesman for Cheshire Police said the CPS had been informed of Mr McColl’s death and would determine if there were any changes to the charges.