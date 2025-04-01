Dundee University guilty of ‘academic vandalism’ over job cuts, says union

Dundee University has been accused of “academic and economic vandalism” after it announced 700 people could lose their jobs due to a financial crisis.

Fears have been raised of the institution collapsing after it revealed a £35 million deficit, resulting in plans to cut 632 full-time equivalent (FTE) jobs.

In a letter to Holyrood’s Education Committee on Monday, interim principal Professor Shane O’Neill said the job cuts would likely affect around 700 people.

A letter was sent to Holyrood’s education committee (Jane Barlow/PA)

In recent weeks, the Scottish Funding Council approved £22 million of emergency funding for the institution, as well as launching an external probe into how the situation materialised.

Mary Senior, Scotland official for the University and Colleges Union (UCU), said: “Sacking over 700 staff at Dundee University is tantamount to academic and economic vandalism.

“This level of job cuts would be catastrophic for the city of Dundee and the surrounding area.

“We cannot let this destruction go ahead, the funding already announced by the Scottish Government and Funding Council is a start to prevent these cuts.

“We need to do better, to support students, education and jobs in the city.”

Scottish Tory education spokesman Miles Briggs said: “The growing number of job losses at Dundee University is an absolute hammer blow for staff who were still reeling from the initial level of cuts announced.

“Years of mismanagement at the university and brutal cuts from the SNP government are coming to home to roost and the consequences look set to be devastating.”

The Scottish Government is “asleep at the wheel”, Mr Briggs added, as he urged it to “act now”.